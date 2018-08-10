Stifel Nicolaus Trims Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Target Price to $8.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living traded down $0.35, reaching $7.85, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 215,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.74. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

