Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

ATSG has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of Air Transport Services Group traded down $0.22, hitting $20.73, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,481,000 after acquiring an additional 413,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,281 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,034,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 78,568 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 809,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 737,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.