Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Biogen (BIIB)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $394.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity set a $350.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $433.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.50.

Biogen traded down $3.02, hitting $343.88, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 22,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,389. Biogen has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 25.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 112.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Biogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Biogen by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 149,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,400,000 after buying an additional 78,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 62,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

