Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Sientra (SIEN) Price Target to $25.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Sientra traded down $0.02, hitting $21.02, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -0.92. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 257.83% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. sell-side analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 723,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $4,287,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,507,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,373,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

