Steris (STE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Steris (NYSE:STE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.63-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.14. Steris has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Steris will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $1,100,828.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,287.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $297,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,274. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

