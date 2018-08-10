Steris (STE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Steris (NYSE:STE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.63-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.70.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.86.
Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.14. Steris has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $117.48.
In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $1,100,828.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,287.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $297,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,274. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
About Steris
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
