Stericycle (SRCL) PT Lowered to $63.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.71.

Stericycle opened at $61.48 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $6,194,516.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,445. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2,542.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,304,000 after buying an additional 465,282 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,927,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,830,000 after buying an additional 383,878 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $20,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,445,000 after buying an additional 329,741 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 22.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,307,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 244,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

