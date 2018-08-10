Stericycle (SRCL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stericycle earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.7475187073686 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on SRCL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

SRCL opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $6,194,516.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,749,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

