Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:STML traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 1,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,017. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.