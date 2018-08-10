Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $512,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $12,696,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 977.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 66,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 60,303 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 268,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 342,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,471,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $856,016.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

