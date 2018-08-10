State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $39.68 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $39,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Baxter International opened at $72.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

