State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Cerner Co. (CERN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $35,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,852,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 332,712 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cerner by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,563 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,052,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,312 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cerner by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,586,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,231,000 after acquiring an additional 937,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 5,166.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,980,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerner opened at $66.29 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Cerner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $268,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $237,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,748 shares of company stock worth $17,002,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

