State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $385,000 in Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 252,753 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Radware by 13,567.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 810,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 804,122 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 99.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 24.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 1.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

RDWR opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,358.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

