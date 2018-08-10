Starbase (STAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,727.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,727.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015727 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00332778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00194562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.46 or 0.08024754 BTC.

Starbase launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

