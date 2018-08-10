Stantec (STN) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.45.

Stantec stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,293. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$30.97 and a twelve month high of C$37.13.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of C$876.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$886.98 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.92 per share, with a total value of C$79,008.00. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total transaction of C$340,500.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

