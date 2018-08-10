Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, CL King lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products opened at $48.47 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.70. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Standard Motor Products declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,539.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158,939 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 121.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

