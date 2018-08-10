Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.85 ($5.76).

SLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.24) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 479 ($6.20) to GBX 477 ($6.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Numis Securities raised Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 452 ($5.85) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.32) target price (up previously from GBX 469 ($6.07)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON:SLA traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 326.90 ($4.23). 8,677,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 339.67 ($4.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.60 ($5.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider John Devine purchased 15,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £49,967.28 ($64,682.56). Also, insider Richard Stephen Mully purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £34,900 ($45,177.99). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,466 shares of company stock worth $22,501,820.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

