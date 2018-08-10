Standard Chartered (STAN) Price Target Cut to GBX 735 by Analysts at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from GBX 800 ($10.36) to GBX 735 ($9.51) in a research note released on Monday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 769 ($9.95) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 650 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 980 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 741.19 ($9.59).

Standard Chartered opened at GBX 693.20 ($8.97) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 678.80 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 864.20 ($11.19).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

