Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 1,465 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,671,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,353,000 after purchasing an additional 196,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,994,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after purchasing an additional 86,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,091,000 after purchasing an additional 398,843 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,413,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,145,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,409,000 after purchasing an additional 265,293 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs opened at $107.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $820,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $623,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,840.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,463 shares of company stock worth $2,058,706. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

