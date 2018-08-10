Stack Financial Management Inc Lowers Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises approximately 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $150,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $8,762,537.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares in the company, valued at $47,636,629.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $2,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

