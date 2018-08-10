STAAR Surgical (STAA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of STAAR Surgical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,960.00 and a beta of 1.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.