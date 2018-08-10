SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies opened at $55.53 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,050,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,495,000 after acquiring an additional 928,951 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.