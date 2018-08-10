Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have rose and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a major boost following the company’s decent second-quarter 2018 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines continued to increase in double-digits. While earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, net sales marginally beat the consensus mark. This prompted management to raise the lower end of the full-year earnings forecast but maintained its net sales and comparable store sales growth view. Looking ahead, we observe that the company is taking prudent steps to expand its customer base, and the launch of Sprouts.com website and mobile app are testimony to the same. The company is trying all means to provide ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook items to customers. However, the company’s projection of gross margin, direct store expense and SG&A deleverage for the full year raises a bit concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market traded up $0.35, reaching $23.43, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 16,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,582. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 303,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 134,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,973,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after buying an additional 120,741 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 83,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

