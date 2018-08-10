Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stake Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571,684 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $62,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6,484.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 497,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 108.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 702,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 365,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $271,035.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.08 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

