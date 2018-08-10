Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital opened at $8.49 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,668,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,046,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 113,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.