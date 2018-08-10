Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Receives $98.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems traded down $0.82, reaching $86.92, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 718,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,737. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,177,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,323,000 after acquiring an additional 952,968 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $70,804,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $29,159,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $27,105,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $23,219,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

