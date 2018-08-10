Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Lowered to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday. Numis Securities currently has GBX 7,000 ($90.61) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,500 ($84.14) to GBX 7,400 ($95.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,250 ($80.91) to GBX 6,550 ($84.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,360 ($82.33) to GBX 6,600 ($85.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,421.82 ($83.13).

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,265 ($94.05). The stock had a trading volume of 185,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 4,681 ($60.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,155 ($79.68).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 113.40 ($1.47) by GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

In related news, insider Peter France bought 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,085 ($78.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,957.85 ($64,670.36). Also, insider Jamie Pike bought 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,002 ($90.64) per share, for a total transaction of £199,977.12 ($258,870.06).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

