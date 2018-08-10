Spin Master (TOY) PT Set at C$65.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on Spin Master (TSE:TOY) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.57.

Spin Master stock traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$52.32. 123,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,755. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$41.73 and a 1 year high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. Spin Master had a return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of C$402.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$366.16 million.

In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 12,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.40, for a total transaction of C$700,800.00. Also, insider William Hess sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.38, for a total value of C$674,669.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,220.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

