SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $69.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $56.46 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

