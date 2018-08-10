Spark Therapeutics’ (ONCE) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann reissued a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Spark Therapeutics traded up $0.96, reaching $58.84, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 27,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,534. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.39.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.44 million. research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,536,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,206,000 after acquiring an additional 142,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,459,000 after acquiring an additional 229,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,524,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 623,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,048,000.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

