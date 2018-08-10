SP Plus (SP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

SP Plus traded down $0.20, reaching $39.25, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 3,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $153,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $36,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $147,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 61.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

