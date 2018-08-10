South State Corp Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

South State Corp lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 315.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

In other news, Director Charles J. Philippin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,923 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,673. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.57, for a total transaction of $2,731,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 386,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,918,972.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $236.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $187.96 and a 1-year high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

