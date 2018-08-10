South State Corp Has $202,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

South State Corp trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $349,389.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet opened at $123.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $129.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

