South State Corp Buys Shares of 3,250 Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Waste Management opened at $90.14 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

