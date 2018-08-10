South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Williams Capital lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

South Jersey Industries opened at $33.36 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 91.06%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

