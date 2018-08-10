Sophos Group PLC (SOPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 712.50 ($9.22).

SOPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities raised shares of Sophos Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 865 ($11.20) to GBX 750 ($9.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other Sophos Group news, insider Nick Bray sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.39), for a total value of £43,607.27 ($56,449.54). Also, insider Steve Munford sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.26), for a total transaction of £2,244,000 ($2,904,854.37). Insiders sold a total of 595,972 shares of company stock worth $323,515,597 in the last three months.

Sophos Group traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11), reaching GBX 501.50 ($6.49), on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 554,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. Sophos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 258.70 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 675.62 ($8.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

