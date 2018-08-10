Sophiris Bio (SPHS) and Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Financial Survey

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ: SPHS) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sophiris Bio and Evofem Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evofem Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sophiris Bio currently has a consensus price target of $6.15, indicating a potential upside of 125.27%. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 440.20%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than Sophiris Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Evofem Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -$8.62 million ($0.40) -6.83 Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -$9.99 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio N/A -138.96% -48.63% Evofem Biosciences N/A -134.38% -795.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Sophiris Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences beats Sophiris Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.