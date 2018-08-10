SoPay (SOP) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

SoPay (CURRENCY:SOP) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. SoPay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.48 million worth of SoPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX and CoinEx. During the last seven days, SoPay has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015541 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00329344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00193674 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.83 or 0.07843766 BTC.

SoPay Profile

SoPay’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens. SoPay’s official website is sopay.org/en

SoPay Token Trading

SoPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

