SONM Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS, Tidex and IDEX. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a total market cap of $25.71 million and $362,757.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015484 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00331001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00193807 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.81 or 0.08007513 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.io . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.