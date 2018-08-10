Sonic Foundry (SOFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.42%.

NASDAQ:SOFO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Sonic Foundry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.96.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

