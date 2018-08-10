Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) Share Price

Media stories about GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GCI Liberty Inc Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2236692823355 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A opened at $48.35 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.99). GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCI Liberty Inc Class A

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

