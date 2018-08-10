Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Roku (ROKU) Stock Price

Media coverage about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Roku earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.6802440383339 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Roku alerts:

Roku opened at $57.32 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Roku has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -25.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $236,411.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,216 shares of company stock valued at $41,217,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.