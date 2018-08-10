Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price

Media stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the cable giant an impact score of 48.0155632110667 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Sunday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

