Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RBC Bearings (ROLL) Share Price

Headlines about RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RBC Bearings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3164308620556 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

RBC Bearings opened at $140.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.39. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $102.33 and a 1-year high of $151.50.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 105,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.34, for a total transaction of $13,501,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 20,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $2,804,310.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,284 shares of company stock valued at $40,240,477. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

