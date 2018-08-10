Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Garmin (GRMN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Garmin earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.2813388901459 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.76 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Straub sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $380,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $12,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,009,795 shares in the company, valued at $193,439,524.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,645,613 shares of company stock worth $228,069,037. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

