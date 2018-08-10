Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Share Price

Press coverage about Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bloomin’ Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.9963925230311 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

BLMN opened at $18.68 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 215.75%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 66,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,460,406.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,831 shares of company stock worth $14,667,707 over the last 90 days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

