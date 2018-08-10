Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tele Norte Leste Participacoes (TNE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Tele Norte Leste Participacoes (NYSE:TNE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tele Norte Leste Participacoes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.1729497493593 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Tele Norte Leste Participacoes Company Profile

Tele Norte Leste Participacoes SA (TNL) is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the telecommunication sector. Through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of integrated telecommunications services that includes fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services, data transmission services (including broadband access services), as well as pay TV, internet and call center services.

