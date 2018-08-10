Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sunoco (SUN) Share Price

Media stories about Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sunoco earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.2252111202395 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.02.

Sunoco opened at $27.47 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sunoco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 144.10%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

