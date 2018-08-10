Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Natera (NTRA) Share Price

News coverage about Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natera earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.4079923980457 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Natera to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $24.10. 3,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,460. Natera has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Claremont Creek Partners Fund sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $290,062.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $491,452.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

