Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Stock Price

News articles about UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1585413060071 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of UMH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,628. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $566.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 10,505 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,891 shares of company stock worth $188,519. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

