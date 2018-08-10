Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Price

News stories about CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVR Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.9097233255196 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of CVR Energy opened at $34.18 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.58. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.